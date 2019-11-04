Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,214,155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,638,355,000 after buying an additional 275,250 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,740,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $13,009,918,000 after buying an additional 2,607,364 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,406,056,000 after buying an additional 264,410 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its position in Boeing by 1.0% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,669,091 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,163,856,000 after purchasing an additional 298,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Boeing by 36,928.2% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,235,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $623,555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218,711 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen set a $460.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $404.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays set a $367.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.97.

Shares of BA stock traded up $3.30 on Monday, hitting $348.49. The company had a trading volume of 790,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,169,489. The firm has a market cap of $191.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $366.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.11. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $292.47 and a twelve month high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Boeing’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

