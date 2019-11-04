Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USAC. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC grew its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 9,183.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 14,278,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 14,124,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $18.00 price objective on USA Compression Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $17.00 price target on USA Compression Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. USA Compression Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

NYSE:USAC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.36. 1,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,895. USA Compression Partners LP has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average of $17.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -40.35 and a beta of 1.28.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $173.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.10%. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.37%.

USA Compression Partners Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

