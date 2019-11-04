Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 134,135 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) by 67.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 333,643 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,135 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1,190.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,967 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 17,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,740 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NUV remained flat at $$10.45 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 67,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,100. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $10.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

