Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 11,300 Shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC decreased its stake in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $129.11 on Monday. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.58 and a 52 week high of $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.11.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.581 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.54. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.84%.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Churchill Downs from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine cut Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “positive” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.20.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

