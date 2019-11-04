Chicago Equity Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,750 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,197,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 352,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,327,000 after purchasing an additional 18,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 202.0% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 50,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 33,794 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Shares of BAH stock opened at $74.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $43.24 and a 12-month high of $78.01.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 59.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.20.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.