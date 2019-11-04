Chicago Equity Partners LLC Purchases 36,808 Shares of SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) by 78.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,931 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,808 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in SolarWinds during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in SolarWinds during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SolarWinds by 184.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SolarWinds during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in SolarWinds by 128.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SWI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.37.

Shares of SWI stock opened at $18.97 on Monday. SolarWinds Corp has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $21.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.36.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. SolarWinds had a net margin of 74.35% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SolarWinds Corp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

