Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,990 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Delek US worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 417.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,611,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720,516 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Delek US by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,234,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,067 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Delek US by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,276,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,715,000 after purchasing an additional 576,457 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Delek US by 1,777.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 363,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,720,000 after purchasing an additional 343,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in Delek US by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 706,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,632,000 after purchasing an additional 342,179 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.49.

Shares of DK stock opened at $40.21 on Monday. Delek US Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.68.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.40. Delek US had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

