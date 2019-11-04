Chicago Equity Partners LLC Grows Position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV opened at $144.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 116.43, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.26. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $79.26 and a 1 year high of $176.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.65, for a total transaction of $66,808.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.08, for a total value of $483,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,257.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,480 shares of company stock worth $11,235,749 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VEEV. ValuEngine cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. SunTrust Banks set a $180.00 price objective on Veeva Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $150.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.11.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

