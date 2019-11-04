Chicago Equity Partners LLC Acquires 14,360 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 646.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,360 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALXN opened at $109.38 on Monday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.56 and a 1 year high of $141.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.65.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.32. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ALXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.00.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

