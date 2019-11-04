Chicago Equity Partners LLC Acquires 12,135 Shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,135 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Arconic were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arconic during the third quarter valued at $38,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 8,990.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARNC opened at $28.54 on Monday. Arconic Inc has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $28.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average of $24.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Arconic had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arconic Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Arconic’s payout ratio is 5.88%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARNC. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Arconic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arconic from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.47.

In other Arconic news, major shareholder International L.P. Elliott sold 1,181,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $28,949,618.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,325,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,635,921.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Donald Myers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $253,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,815.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,205,556 shares of company stock valued at $179,707,601 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

