CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CHF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHFS opened at $1.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.27. CHF Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.69.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter. CHF Solutions had a negative net margin of 306.81% and a negative return on equity of 193.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CHF Solutions will post -6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CHF Solutions stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CHF Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CHFS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 95,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 3.69% of CHF Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

CHF Solutions Company Profile

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the provision of solutions for patients suffering from fluid overload. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

