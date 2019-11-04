Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.75% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised hotel REIT, formed to invest in premium-branded upscale extended-stay and select-service hotels. The Company intends to invest primarily in hotels in large metropolitan markets in the United States. Chatham Lodging Trust expects that a significant portion of its portfolio will consist of hotels in the upscale extended-stay market, including brands such as Residence Inn by Marriott, Homewood Suites by Hilton and Summerfield Suites by Hyatt. It also intends to invest in premium-branded select-service hotels such as Courtyard by Marriott, Hampton Inn and Hampton Inn and Suites. “

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

CLDT has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $18.00 price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chatham Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Chatham Lodging Trust stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.39. 342,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,998. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $16.29 and a 52-week high of $21.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.36). Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert D. Perlmutter purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,666 shares in the company, valued at $748,922.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,727,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,594,000 after acquiring an additional 158,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 14.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,589,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,002,000 after acquiring an additional 197,377 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,210,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,850,000 after acquiring an additional 22,333 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 708,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,362,000 after acquiring an additional 52,852 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 38.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 98,862 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.