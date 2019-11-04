Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.94% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CTHR traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.34. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,313. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.49. The firm has a market cap of $38.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of -0.75.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Investment Services Inc. WI acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 321.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 55,852 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the second quarter worth approximately $452,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 174.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 511,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 325,304 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 145.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 352,800 shares during the period. 27.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite worldwide. The company offers near-colorless moissanite jewels cut in various shapes, including round, square brilliant, princess, cushion, radiant, pear, marquise, heart, and oval in sizes ranging from approximately 1.3 to 12 millimeters.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.