Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

CHNG has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.77.

NASDAQ:CHNG traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.94. The stock had a trading volume of 11,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,817. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.71. Change Healthcare has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $15.50.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.66 million. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Fredrik J. Eliasson purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $549,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Crescenzo Neil E. De purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,062,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHNG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

