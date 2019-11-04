CFO4Life Group LLC Sells 239 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

CFO4Life Group LLC decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 91.8% in the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 782,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $229,909,000 after purchasing an additional 374,739 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.4% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total value of $14,122,056.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,332,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.93, for a total value of $500,280.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,803,614.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,833 shares of company stock worth $15,299,095. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $302.46. The stock had a trading volume of 365,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,623. The firm has a market cap of $120.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $289.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.47. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.34 and a 52-week high of $305.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

TMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays set a $330.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

