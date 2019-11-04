CFO4Life Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PM. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $30,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.9% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. Barclays raised Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.00 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.27.

NYSE:PM traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.64. The company had a trading volume of 191,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,887,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.40. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.67 and a 12-month high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 9.59%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 91.76%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.