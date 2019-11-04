CFO4Life Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

CFO4Life Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,035 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 299,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,293,000 after acquiring an additional 12,793 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 11,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 213,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 87,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 13,392 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.36. The company had a trading volume of 57,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,167. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $81.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.47.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.