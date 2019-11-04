Cerity Partners LLC Trims Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% during the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 98,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,543,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 11.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 43.7% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 11,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 12.8% during the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.0% during the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $160.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.03 and its 200 day moving average is $160.49. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $133.78 and a twelve month high of $176.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 13.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.96, for a total value of $167,263.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,371 shares in the company, valued at $206,966.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Todaro purchased 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $149.51 per share, for a total transaction of $153,247.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MTB shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $164.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Macquarie set a $158.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.62.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

