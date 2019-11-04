Cerity Partners LLC Takes $269,000 Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,183,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $267,834,000 after buying an additional 336,826 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 6,837 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 438,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,823,000 after buying an additional 188,288 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,178,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles Drucker sold 62,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total value of $8,431,163.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 533,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,608,517.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Lauer sold 9,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.77, for a total value of $1,355,120.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,173.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 331,737 shares of company stock valued at $44,517,690 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock opened at $134.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.72. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12-month low of $94.53 and a 12-month high of $141.35.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks set a $135.00 price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $171.00 price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.53.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

