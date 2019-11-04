Cerity Partners LLC Sells 182 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,030 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTXS. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 828.4% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,655,346 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $162,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,046 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 29.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,986,354 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $391,221,000 after purchasing an additional 912,477 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,356,603 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,016,398,000 after purchasing an additional 754,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,505,680 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,423,588,000 after purchasing an additional 636,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 287.3% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 608,372 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $59,706,000 after purchasing an additional 451,275 shares during the last quarter.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $109.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.06. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $112.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.05 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 97.57% and a net margin of 21.33%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 7,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $860,202.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,220,790.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $520,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,159,335.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,214 shares of company stock worth $4,056,574. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTXS shares. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Citrix Systems from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays set a $107.00 price objective on Citrix Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Citrix Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

