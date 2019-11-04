Cerity Partners LLC Has $206,000 Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,641 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Foresters Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foresters Asset Management Inc. now owns 380 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 5,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $788,626.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,439.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $121.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,505.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,034.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PXD opened at $127.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.86. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $114.79 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

PXD has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.68.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

