Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Stock Price Down 35.5%

Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT) was down 35.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.91, approximately 6,332,045 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 950% from the average daily volume of 602,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRNT shares. ValuEngine cut Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ceragon Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $239.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.37.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Ceragon Networks had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $73.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.62 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks Ltd will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 7.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 62.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,039 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 106.5% during the second quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 1,484,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 765,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

