Centerra Gold Inc. to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for Centerra Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.87. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded Centerra Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$11.75 to C$15.75 in a report on Friday, August 16th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. CIBC lowered Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$13.75 to C$12.25 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CSFB reduced their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.19.

Shares of CG stock opened at C$11.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -102.45. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.00.

In related news, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.06, for a total value of C$482,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$444,688.38. Also, Director Gordon Dunlop Reid sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.90, for a total transaction of C$59,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,200 shares in the company, valued at C$252,280. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,300 shares of company stock worth $664,364.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

