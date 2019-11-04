Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CDEV. Barclays raised Centennial Resource Development from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centennial Resource Development from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. TD Securities lowered Centennial Resource Development from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Centennial Resource Development from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $7.00 price target on Centennial Resource Development and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.09.

CDEV traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.77. 6,833,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,769,230. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.33. Centennial Resource Development has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $20.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $939.89 million, a PE ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.92.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $244.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Centennial Resource Development’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO George S. Glyphis purchased 50,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $234,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 493,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,084.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 31.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,312,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,223,220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $130,724,000 after acquiring an additional 689,128 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,066,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,862,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,398,510 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $18,204,000 after acquiring an additional 622,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

