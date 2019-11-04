Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Rating Increased to Outperform at AltaCorp Capital

AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC set a $16.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cenovus Energy from an equal rating to a weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.84.

NYSE:CVE traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,816,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.94. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 495,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 185,643 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,634,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,411,000 after purchasing an additional 21,550 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 59,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 15,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

