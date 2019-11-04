Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group set a $8.00 price target on Celsius and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celsius from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley set a $10.00 price target on Celsius and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celsius has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.75.

NASDAQ:CELH traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.65. 248,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,239. Celsius has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average of $3.98. The stock has a market cap of $202.93 million, a PE ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Celsius had a negative return on equity of 39.40% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $16.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl Desantis acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Also, Director William H. Milmoe acquired 555,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,998.00. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

