Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Cellectis in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Cellectis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellectis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $20.00 price objective on Cellectis and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.67.

Shares of Cellectis stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.52. 113,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,850. The company has a quick ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $503.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average is $14.45. Cellectis has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $27.15.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 813.06% and a negative return on equity of 21.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Cellectis will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLLS. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Cellectis by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,224,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,100,000 after acquiring an additional 401,888 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cellectis by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,210,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,876,000 after acquiring an additional 392,841 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cellectis by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after acquiring an additional 178,865 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cellectis by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,103,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,210,000 after acquiring an additional 169,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Cellectis by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 142,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 57,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.67% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

