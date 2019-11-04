Cellectis (CLLS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.89) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 813.06% and a negative return on equity of 21.51%. On average, analysts expect Cellectis to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLLS traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.58. The stock had a trading volume of 7,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,576. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.56. The company has a market capitalization of $503.46 million, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cellectis has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15.

CLLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $20.00 target price on shares of Cellectis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cellectis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cellectis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

