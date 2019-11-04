Cellectis (CLLS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.89) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 813.06% and a negative return on equity of 21.51%. On average, analysts expect Cellectis to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:CLLS traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.58. The stock had a trading volume of 7,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,576. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.56. The company has a market capitalization of $503.46 million, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cellectis has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15.
Cellectis Company Profile
Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.
Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?
Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.