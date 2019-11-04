Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $62.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Fair, L.P. and its affiliated companies own and operate five amusement parks: Cedar Point, Knott’s Berry Farm, Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, and Worlds of Fun/Oceans of Fun. The parks are family-oriented, with recreational facilities for people of all ages, and provide clean and attractive environments with exciting rides and entertainment. The company also owns and operates four hotel facilities. Cedar Point also owns and operates the Cedar Point Marina, one of the largest full-service marinas on the Great Lakes. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Cedar Fair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Cedar Fair from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cedar Fair and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cedar Fair from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cedar Fair presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.60.

Shares of NYSE:FUN traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.83. 262,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,725. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $64.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.02 and a 200-day moving average of $53.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.49.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.25. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 12.03% and a negative return on equity of 939.99%. The business had revenue of $436.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cedar Fair by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,964,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,675,000 after purchasing an additional 656,131 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cedar Fair by 3,640.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,301,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,556 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cedar Fair by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 926,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,165,000 after purchasing an additional 32,388 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cedar Fair by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 751,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,842,000 after purchasing an additional 70,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Cedar Fair by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 537,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,620,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

