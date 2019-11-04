CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by ARP Americas LP

ARP Americas LP trimmed its position in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 20,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of CDW by 1.6% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,444,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of CDW by 84.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of CDW by 0.3% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 50,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,601,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $131.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.03 and its 200 day moving average is $112.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. CDW has a 12 month low of $74.32 and a 12 month high of $132.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. CDW had a return on equity of 91.07% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CDW news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 62,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.66, for a total transaction of $7,072,152.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 639,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,742,172.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total value of $142,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,755 shares of company stock worth $21,213,587 over the last three months. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CDW from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley set a $126.00 target price on CDW and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.63.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

