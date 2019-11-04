Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Catasys, Inc., formerly known as Hythiam, Inc., provides specialized behavioral health management services to health plans, employers and unions through a network of licensed and company managed health care providers. The Company’s program seeks to improve member health by delivering medical and psychosocial interventions in combination with long term care coaching, including their proprietary treatment program for alcoholism and stimulant dependence. Catasys, Inc. is based in Los Angeles. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Catasys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Catasys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catasys presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.20.

NASDAQ CATS traded down $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $14.81. 152,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,508. The company has a market capitalization of $258.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.59. Catasys has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $20.83.

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Catasys will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATS. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Catasys during the second quarter valued at $227,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Catasys by 56.3% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Catasys by 127.3% in the second quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catasys in the second quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Catasys by 257.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

About Catasys

Catasys, Inc provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services.

