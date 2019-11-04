Castle (CSTL) Trading 19% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 4th. Over the last seven days, Castle has traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar. One Castle coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. Castle has a total market cap of $56,013.00 and $1.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.80 or 0.00772044 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000782 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000147 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000787 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 15,612,912 coins and its circulating supply is 15,241,933 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech

Castle Coin Trading

Castle can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

