Caspian Market Cap Tops $2.38 Million (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One Caspian token can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin and IDEX. Caspian has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $175,576.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Caspian has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00041600 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $544.88 or 0.05789531 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000394 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002153 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00001003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00014485 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00045490 BTC.

About Caspian

Caspian is a token. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 447,566,296 tokens. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech

Caspian Token Trading

Caspian can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

