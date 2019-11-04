Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 203,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRZO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Johnson Rice cut Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Carrizo Oil & Gas from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James cut Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price objective on Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.35.

In related news, CEO S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $78,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,102.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRZO stock opened at $7.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71. The stock has a market cap of $681.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.12. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $20.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.76 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 55.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Company Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Permian Basin in West Texas.

