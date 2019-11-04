Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.14.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CSL traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,499. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.56 and a 200-day moving average of $139.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $93.01 and a 12-month high of $157.05.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.13. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brook Bruce 2,121 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor bought 697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $147.27 per share, for a total transaction of $102,647.19. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 6,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,166.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,502,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 256.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 82,935 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 85,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,974,000 after purchasing an additional 40,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

Featured Story: Why is the price target of stocks important?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.