Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CECO. TheStreet cut Career Education from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut Career Education from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Career Education from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Sidoti dropped their price objective on Career Education from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Career Education in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.33.

NASDAQ:CECO traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.88. 54,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,523. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.55. Career Education has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $22.50. The company has a market cap of $992.77 million, a PE ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Career Education had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $156.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Career Education will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew Hurst sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $275,961.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,020.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 15,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $325,574.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 128,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,395.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 302,808 shares of company stock valued at $5,367,442. Insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Career Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Career Education by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 200,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Career Education by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 165,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 32,785 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Career Education by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 69,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in Career Education by 798.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 30,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 27,507 shares during the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Career Education Company Profile

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

