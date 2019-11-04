CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.17.

CDNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright set a $43.00 price objective on CareDx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine raised CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $63.00 price objective on CareDx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on CareDx from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CEO Peter Maag sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $1,442,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,931,773.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the second quarter worth about $36,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CareDx by 11.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the second quarter worth about $212,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDNA stock traded down $2.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,114,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,318. CareDx has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $41.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 0.99.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.14 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CareDx will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

