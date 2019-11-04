CareDx (CDNA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

CareDx (NASDAQ: CDNA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/1/2019 – CareDx was given a new $63.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2019 – CareDx was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/22/2019 – CareDx was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/16/2019 – CareDx was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/7/2019 – CareDx was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/7/2019 – CareDx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CareDx, Inc. is a commercial stage company. It develops, markets, and delivers a diagnostic surveillance solution for heart transplant recipients. The Company provides AlloMap, a noninvasive blood test used to aid in the identification of heart transplant recipients. It is also pursuing other areas of transplant surveillance, such as the use of cell-free DNA (cfDNA) as a biomarker for rejection. CareDx, Inc. is based in Brisbane, California. “

10/3/2019 – CareDx was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/1/2019 – CareDx was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CareDx, Inc. is a commercial stage company. It develops, markets, and delivers a diagnostic surveillance solution for heart transplant recipients. The Company provides AlloMap, a noninvasive blood test used to aid in the identification of heart transplant recipients. It is also pursuing other areas of transplant surveillance, such as the use of cell-free DNA (cfDNA) as a biomarker for rejection. CareDx, Inc. is based in Brisbane, California. “

10/1/2019 – CareDx is now covered by analysts at Craig Hallum. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

9/19/2019 – CareDx was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/11/2019 – CareDx was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $23.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average of $29.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 0.99. CareDx Inc has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $41.27.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. CareDx had a negative net margin of 18.25% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.14 million. CareDx’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CareDx Inc will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter Maag sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $1,442,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,931,773.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CareDx by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,808,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,091,000 after buying an additional 346,085 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in CareDx by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,849,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,554,000 after buying an additional 518,218 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in CareDx by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 727,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,189,000 after buying an additional 30,566 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CareDx by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 620,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,325,000 after buying an additional 209,232 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CareDx by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 596,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after buying an additional 154,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

