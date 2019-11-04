Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
CARB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley set a $35.00 target price on Carbonite and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carbonite from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Carbonite to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Carbonite from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Carbonite from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.80.
CARB traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.10. 530,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Carbonite has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $30.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.62 million, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.93.
About Carbonite
Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.
