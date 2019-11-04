Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank. The Company offers banking products and services which include savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, mortgages, line of credit, wealth management and online banking. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens reiterated a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Capstar Financial in a research note on Monday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.20.

CSTR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.06. 2,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,905. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.94 million, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.59. Capstar Financial has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $17.33.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.75 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 9.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capstar Financial will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.81%.

In related news, insider Timothy Kyle Schools acquired 32,446 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $499,992.86. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 32,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,992.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas R. Flynn acquired 32,447 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.41 per share, with a total value of $500,008.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 151,642 shares in the company, valued at $2,336,803.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 68,813 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,859 over the last 90 days. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Capstar Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capstar Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Capstar Financial by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Capstar Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

