CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 55 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 55.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.10, for a total value of $2,422,925.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,189 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,548.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $579.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52 week low of $365.20 and a 52 week high of $589.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $554.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $494.90.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Several analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $631.00 price objective on Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $575.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.62.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

