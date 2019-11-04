CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 192 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 180,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,096,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. AdvicePeriod LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 51,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,879,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,333,000 after acquiring an additional 98,832 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,514,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,355,000 after acquiring an additional 379,646 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,331,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,479 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $57.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.01 and a 200-day moving average of $55.48. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.64 and a 52 week high of $57.50.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

