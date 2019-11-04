CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in ConforMIS were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in ConforMIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ConforMIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConforMIS during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ConforMIS during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ConforMIS during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

ConforMIS stock opened at $2.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.32. ConforMIS Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 million. ConforMIS had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 105.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConforMIS Inc will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CFMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered ConforMIS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

