CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 196 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,399 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in FedEx by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 129,096 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $18,793,000 after purchasing an additional 49,026 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 5,840.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 17,822 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 17,522 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in FedEx by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 571,196 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $83,149,000 after purchasing an additional 106,875 shares during the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx stock opened at $161.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.96 and its 200 day moving average is $163.50. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $137.78 and a twelve month high of $234.49.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on FDX shares. Stephens set a $192.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on FedEx from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.40.

In related news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,111,670. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.75 per share, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

