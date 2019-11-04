Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 141,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 106,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,694,000 after purchasing an additional 20,446 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 616.8% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 119,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,862,000 after acquiring an additional 103,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $95.25 on Monday. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $69.90 and a 52-week high of $98.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.45. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

COF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $116.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.87.

In other news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 3,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $346,275.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 2,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $209,412.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

