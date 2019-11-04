Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 400 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc cut its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Nucor were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Nucor by 36.9% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 92,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 25,022 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.4% during the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 156,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.0% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 22,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NUE traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $55.73. 30,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,139,907. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Nucor had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.00%.

In related news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $421,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,499,839.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John J. Ferriola sold 3,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $172,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,513,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 price objective on Nucor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Nucor from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Nucor from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.14.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

