Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 300 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc trimmed its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,314,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,337,000 after buying an additional 1,462,333 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 228.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,395,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,033,000 after acquiring an additional 970,913 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 140.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,169,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,826,000 after acquiring an additional 683,432 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,750,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,670,000 after acquiring an additional 324,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 7,255.7% during the second quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,557,000 after acquiring an additional 282,971 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCAR. OTR Global downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

PACCAR stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,104. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $53.43 and a 12 month high of $78.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.39.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

In other PACCAR news, SVP Darrin C. Siver sold 12,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $960,622.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,506. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total transaction of $615,769.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,022 shares of company stock valued at $7,591,632. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

