Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CBNK traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.19. 11,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,230. Capital Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average of $12.43.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $25.41 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 299.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. 22.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including various checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, debit cards, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking services, e-statements, and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services, as well as business accounts, and cash and treasury management services.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.