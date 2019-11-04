Capita (LON:CPI) Given “Hold” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Capita (LON:CPI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CPI. Shore Capital lowered shares of Capita to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Capita from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of Capita in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Capita to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Capita in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 156.71 ($2.05).

LON:CPI opened at GBX 156.60 ($2.05) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 153.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 127.18. Capita has a 1-year low of GBX 98.66 ($1.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 179 ($2.34).

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.

