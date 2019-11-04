Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB)

Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
ACB has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity set a $13.50 price objective on Aurora Cannabis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. MKM Partners downgraded Aurora Cannabis to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Compass Point set a $8.00 price objective on Aurora Cannabis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.61.
ACB traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,031,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,312,597. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 2.31.
Aurora Cannabis Company Profile
Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.
