Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB)

Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ACB has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity set a $13.50 price objective on Aurora Cannabis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. MKM Partners downgraded Aurora Cannabis to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Compass Point set a $8.00 price objective on Aurora Cannabis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.61.

ACB traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,031,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,312,597. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 2.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACB. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,613,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 56.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,609,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,680,000 after buying an additional 946,887 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 114.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,693,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,271,000 after buying an additional 905,305 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,837,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,771,000 after buying an additional 522,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the third quarter worth $3,205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

